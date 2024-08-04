Jon Gruden, In Full Chiefs Gear, Helping Andy Reid At Kansas City Training Camp

If you were wondering what former NFL coach Jon Gruden is up to these days, wonder no more! Gruden was spotted at Kansas City Chiefs training camp talking with Andy Reid while wearing Chiefs' gear from head-to-toe.

This is an interesting development for several reasons. The first, and most obvious, is that Gruden was most recently the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, who happen to be one of the Chiefs' biggest rivals.

The second is… what do the Chiefs have to gain from bringing Jon Gruden around the team? They are the reigning Super Bowl Champions and have won three of the past five Super Bowls.

That being said, great coaches like Andy Reid never turn down the perspective of people who know the game. Say what you want about Jon Gruden, but the dude knows football.

He's a long-time Super-Bowl winning NFL coach and a former analyst for ESPN.

Many people, including Gruden himself, believe Commissioner Roger Goodell and the league railroaded Gruden with the "emails scandal" to take attention away from the Washington football franchise.

That eventually led to Gruden's ouster, and he's currently suing the league for wrongful termination.

Gruden recently landed a job as an advisor for a football team in Italy, but it's no surprise that he's still hanging around the NFL and trying to get back into the league.

Certainly, if the Chiefs were to bring Gruden on board in some capacity, that would be a huge opportunity for the former head coach.

Showing up at training camp certainly doesn't mean that the team is planning to hire Gruden, but it's an interesting development.

Plus, Gruden showing up in full Chiefs gear seems to send the message that he wouldn't be opposed to such an arrangement.

Is Jon Gruden on his back in the NFL, perhaps as an advisor to one of the greatest head coaches of all-time, Andy Reid?

Time will tell…