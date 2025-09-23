Jon Gruden Blasts Bill Belichick's Bizarre Behavior With Girlfriend: WATCH

Jon Gruden doesn't seem impressed by Bill Belichick's relationship with Jordon Hudson.

The Hudson/Belichick saga has become a major point of focus as UNC sits at 2-2 in the former Patriots coach's first year with the Tar Heels.

Let's be honest. It's weird. It's weird that a coach's 24-year-old girlfriend has made herself such a part of the scene.

One of the things that gets mocked the most is that Hudson is regularly on the sideline prior to games starting. Why is that necessary? I don't remember seeing Nick Saban's wife, Miss Terry, on the sidelines in Tuscaloosa, but different strokes for different folks.

Jon Gruden drags behavior from Hudson and Belichick.

Gruden has never been one to hold back or filter his thoughts, which is why fans love him so much. His take on Belichick/Hudson is exactly what you'd expect from the Super Bowl champion.

"Well, actually, she called the game winner against the Ravens on Monday Night Football a couple years ago. She came down on the field and helped me through a tough situation. It was an all-out blitz, and she told me to go with 58 Surge. So, thank God she saved me that day. I've never seen anything like that," Gruden said on "Wake Up Barstool" with a heavy dose of sarcasm when asked if his wife was ever on the sidelines at a game.

The former Raiders coach continued, "You know, Mike Lombardi works for North Carolina. I've heard him criticize me several times. I'm sure he'll produce a TikTok today explaining exactly what was going on there."

Shots fired!

You can watch Gruden's comments in the video below starting around 26:00, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Leave it to Gruden to inject a massive dose of sarcasm into his analyses when breaking down his thoughts on the situation.

Not only does he drop in a clearly fake story about his wife, but he then takes an immediate follow-up shot on social media culture and TikTok.

Are you not entertained? Are you not enjoying the UNC circus?

The reality of the situation is nobody would care if UNC was elite and winning at a high level. The exact opposite is happening.

The Tar Heels have played two teams with a pulse - TCU and UCF - and lost by a combined score of 82-13. Losing like that brings everything under intense scrutiny.

That's simply the nature of the beast.

What do you think of the whole situation? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.