Joke Or Not? Did This Hawks Fan Really Tear His ACL In Meaningless Contest?

Watch out, OG!

An Atlanta Hawks fan’s brutal tumble lit up the internet Tuesday night after he crashed hard and likely shredded his ACL in the mess.

The Hawks hosted the Portland Trail Blazers at home, and during a timeout, this random Hawks fan stepped up for a quick skills challenge.

ATLANTA - Toumani Camara #33 of the Portland Trail Blazers drives to the basket during the game against the Atlanta Hawks on April 1, 2025 at State Farm Arena. (Photo by Adam Hagy/NBAE via Getty Images)

His 15 seconds in the spotlight ended fast with a nasty fall on a layup attempt.

It’s April 1 — April Fools — so my prank radar was pinging, but that injury looks real as hell.

The clip’s wild, and who knows what threw this guy off his game mid-air? The State Farm Arena mop crew might be sweating if this ATL fan sues their pants off.

RIP to his ACL, patellar tendon, or whatever got trashed. Hope he’s okay and just slacking on stretches.

NBA fans ate up this America’s Funniest Home Videos moment.

