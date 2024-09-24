Johnny Manziel/Shedeur Sanders Comparison Draws Hilarious Reactions

The internet is having fun with the idea Shedeur Sanders might be more popular than Johnny Manziel.

Shedeur and the Colorado Buffaloes are currently 3-1, and he's playing some solid football. Outside of getting curb stomped by a solid Nebraska squad, the Buffs have won all their other games, albeit against relatively weak competition.

Is it time to start wondering if Shedeur is more popular than Johnny Manziel?

Johnny Manziel/Shedeur Sanders comparison sets social media on fire.

A man took to X to ask if the Colorado Buffaloes QB is "more popular than" the Texas A&M Heisman winner during his time in College Station.

Well, as you'd expect, people had plenty to say and the responses to the now-viral tweet are hilarious. Check out a few below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

Let me go ahead and end this debate right now. Shedeur Sanders isn't in the same area code as Johnny Manziel when it comes to popularity.

Johnny Football was so famous during his time in college that people who didn't even watch football knew who he was. He transcended the sport.

The man was getting rapped about by Drake. He generated so much revenue for Texas A&M that it changed the trajectory of the program and its facilities.

Shedeur Sanders is 7-9 in his time at Colorado. What are we even talking about? Johnny Manziel was a legit A-list celebrity at his peak. He was a rock star.

Shedeur Sanders is a well-known name among college football fans. Does everyone see the difference?

The comparison isn't even a real debate or question. Manziel is on a different planet when talking about fame in college. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com if you agree.