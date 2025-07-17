Johnny Manziel Gets Brutally Honest About Disastrous Time In The NFL: WATCH

Johnny Manziel was out of the NFL after just two seasons with the Cleveland Browns.

PublishedUpdated

Johnny Manziel wants the world to know he hated living in Cleveland.

Johnny Football was one of the most electric college football players in the history of the sport. He was a superstar at Texas A&M and won the Heisman Trophy in 2012. It's hard to believe that was already over a decade ago.

While he was a star in college, Manziel was a disaster in the NFL. He was drafted in the first round by the Browns, and flamed out after just two seasons.

He finished his NFL career with seven passing touchdowns, seven interceptions and 1,675 passing yards in eight starts. He's now remembered as a total bust.

Johnny Manziel was out of the NFL after just two seasons with the Cleveland Browns. (Photo by Scott Iskowitz/Getty Images)

Johnny Manziel hated living in Cleveland.

It sounds like he was destined to be a failure with the Browns from the moment he arrived in Cleveland, judging from some recent comments shared by the former NFL QB.

"F*ck, man, I hated Cleveland so much, and I know that's going to be tough to hear," Manziel said on the "IMPAULSIVE" podcast while smiling ear-to-ear.

He continued, "That place aided to my depression for sure."

The Heisman winner made it clear any place other than Cleveland would have been a better landing spot.

You can watch his comments in the video below starting around 35:00, and send me your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It is kind of amazing how Manziel still has a cultural pull when his last NFL appearance was December 17, 2015 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Of course, the legend of Manziel transcends the football field. He was partying and on TMZ nonstop during his rise and fall.

Honestly, I'm not sure a different city would have changed much. He just wasn't ready to be an NFL QB. Also, I've been to Cleveland once in my life.

It was back in 2016, and I had a solid time. Not a bad city at all. Granted, I was there for a very specific event, and the city was essentially turned into a military base, but I had a blast nonetheless.

Johnny Manziel says he hated living in Cleveland. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Do you think anything could have changed Manziel's career trajectory? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Tags
Written by
David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.