Johnny Manziel Gets Brutally Honest About Disastrous Time In The NFL: WATCH

Johnny Manziel was out of the NFL after just two seasons with the Cleveland Browns.

Johnny Football was one of the most electric college football players in the history of the sport. He was a superstar at Texas A&M and won the Heisman Trophy in 2012. It's hard to believe that was already over a decade ago.

While he was a star in college, Manziel was a disaster in the NFL. He was drafted in the first round by the Browns, and flamed out after just two seasons.

He finished his NFL career with seven passing touchdowns, seven interceptions and 1,675 passing yards in eight starts. He's now remembered as a total bust.

It sounds like he was destined to be a failure with the Browns from the moment he arrived in Cleveland, judging from some recent comments shared by the former NFL QB.

"F*ck, man, I hated Cleveland so much, and I know that's going to be tough to hear," Manziel said on the "IMPAULSIVE" podcast while smiling ear-to-ear.

He continued, "That place aided to my depression for sure."

The Heisman winner made it clear any place other than Cleveland would have been a better landing spot.

You can watch his comments in the video below starting around 35:00.

It is kind of amazing how Manziel still has a cultural pull when his last NFL appearance was December 17, 2015 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Of course, the legend of Manziel transcends the football field. He was partying and on TMZ nonstop during his rise and fall.

Honestly, I'm not sure a different city would have changed much. He just wasn't ready to be an NFL QB. Also, I've been to Cleveland once in my life.

It was back in 2016, and I had a solid time. Not a bad city at all. Granted, I was there for a very specific event, and the city was essentially turned into a military base, but I had a blast nonetheless.

Do you think anything could have changed Manziel's career trajectory?