Johnny Manziel Blasts Cleveland Browns, Says He'll 'Hate Them Forever'

On the 'Nightcap' podcast, the former Heisman Trophy winner blamed the Browns for his failed NFL career, saying he still roots against them every season.

Johnny Manziel has nothing nice to say about the Cleveland Browns.

The former Heisman Trophy winner appeared on the Nightcap podcast this week, where he ripped the team that drafted him in the first round in 2014. According to Manziel, it's the Browns' fault his NFL career didn't pan out, and he roots against them every year.

"I think I will always be looked at and viewed at because of how much hype and media and everything that was around me, and the city of Cleveland expecting me to be great, and that ultimately not panning out," Manziel said. "I sit here today, and I’m like, ‘F*ck it, I think I’m going to be pissed at them and hate them forever.’ So, it is what it is, man. No love for the Browns, I’m rooting for 0-16 seasons every season."

Apparently, Manziel hasn't yet gotten the memo that the NFL season is 17 games now, but we'll let it slide.

Now, far be it from me to defend the Cleveland Browns, who are not exactly known for their storied history of developing elite quarterbacks over the past couple of decades. But Manziel's lack of maturity and off-the-field antics (to put things nicely) certainly didn't help matters.

At least he has the self-awareness to admit that, too.

"Was Cleveland the best situation for me to go to? Did they help me, knowing all the things they knew about me, with all the research and everything, did they put me in the best situation? Absolutely not. It was not the right situation for me," Manziel said.

"But when it comes down to it, you take all of that aside, and you throw it away, you look in the mirror, and you say, I let an amazing opportunity slip. It’s on me."

Manziel played just two NFL seasons before the Browns released him in March 2016. Shortly thereafter, his agent, Drew Rosenhaus terminated Manziel as a client. He went on to play in the Canadian Football League, the Alliance of American Football and two seasons of Fan Controlled Football before hanging up his cleats for good.