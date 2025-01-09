Johnny Gaudreau's Junior Team Announces They'll Retire His Number

Late NHL star Johnny Gaudreau will be honored by his former junior team when his jersey number is retired.

That team is the Dubuque Fighting Saints of the United States Hockey League — for whom Gaudreau played during the 2010-2011 season.

During that year, Gaudreau impressed with 72 points (36G, 36A) in 60 games but moved on to the NCAA and the Boston College Eagles after that.

But Gaudreau left an impression with the Fighting Saints, and his No. 8 — not the No. 13 he was known for wearing during his collegiate and NHL career — will be retired on Saturday when the Fighting Saints take on the Sioux City Musketeers.

Members of the Gaudreau family are slated to be on hand for the occasion, including his parents, Guy and Jane, his sisters Katie and Kristen, and his widow, Meredith.

"It was an honor befitting of his contribution to the organization and also obviously the sad circumstances that happened," Fighting Saints part owner Peter Luukko told the Associated Press. "He was one of the better players in the history of the team."

Ever since Gaudreau's tragic death alongside his brother, Matthew, last summer, numerous tributes have been paid to both of them. In Columbus, the Blue Jackets honored him with a banner at Nationwide Arena. However, his No. 13 was not retired (although, you've got to assume that that will happen at some point).

The news comes the same week as Shawn M. Higgins — the man who hit the two brothers while allegedly behind the wheel drunk — pleaded not guilty to a slew of charges, including vehicular homicide, effectively rejecting prosecutors' offer of 35 years in prison if he pleaded guilty.