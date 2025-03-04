Johnny Damon Has Zero Concern About Fan Pushback Over His Support Of Trump

Two-time World Series champion Johnny Damon is a supporter of President Donald Trump and does not give a damn if any of his fans don't like it.

Damon, 51, joined OutKick's ‘The Ricky Cobb Show’ earlier this week and talked about his longtime relationship with Trump, which dates back well before he ran for President of the United States.

As for wrestling with the idea that plenty of his fans don't exactly align with his political beliefs, well, Damon doesn't do a whole lot of that given he knows "what's right."

"I’m not too concerned about it because I know what’s right," Damon said. "I know illegal immigrants who are criminals should not be in our country. I know it should be a fair playing field out there – that’s why the tariffs are coming."

"I mentioned to my friends years ago, I was like, ‘Is Ukraine ever going to pay us back? I mean we’re giving them so much money’ and everybody kinda said, ‘Yeah, I don’t know how that works out.’ Well, as we see on the world stage right now, President Trump is trying to make peace with Russia and Ukraine … and there’s a lot of war going on that nobody ever wants to have."

"I know I have a lot of friends on the right, a lot of friends on the left and a lot of them agree with Trump’s policies. They just don’t like how strong of a boss he is and our country needed something like that," he continued.

In 2020, President Trump appointed Damon to serve on the President's Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition.

