John Rocker Sounds Off As New York Embraces Socialist Candidate: Told You So

Former MLB pitcher John Rocker is an intriguing case.

No one’s here to argue that Rocker’s a saint … however, when it comes to criticizing NYC's mayoral frontrunner, Rocker's take reminds us that even the wildest pitch can paint the zone.

Days away, New York City will elect its new mayor in what many call a profoundly pivotal election.

The outspoken ex-pitcher went off on New York’s growing fascination with Zohran Mamdani, the democratic socialist candidate running for the mayoral seat. Mamdani’s odds of winning the New York City mayoral election are seemingly north of 85% on sites like PolyMarket.

Despite Rocker’s Kenny Powers-like approach to most debates, he spoke up boldly to warn New Yorkers about electing 34-year-old Mamdani.

Sensing disaster, Rocker lovingly ripped up the city again.

"25 years ago I criticized New York for its rapid decline into a third world country.

"I was forced to undergo psychological counseling, as if I were the crazy one. 25 years later, the city is voting in a Muslim socialist for mayor. F*** NEW YORK."

But is Mamdani as bad as Rocker claims?

General criticisms of Mamdani’s platform have included:

Progressive tax agenda: Higher taxes on corporations and top earners to fund social programs.

Higher taxes on corporations and top earners to fund social programs. Expansion of public services: Free transit, universal childcare, and tuition-free colleges.

Free transit, universal childcare, and tuition-free colleges. Radical stance toward Israel: Said he’d seek to jail Israel’s Prime Minister if he entered the city.

Said he’d seek to jail Israel’s Prime Minister if he entered the city. Police reform advocacy: Calls for major cuts to NYPD funding.

Calls for major cuts to NYPD funding. Ties to far-left activists: Linked to organizers with socialist and communist ideologies.

So yeah … on the subject of Zohran, even the uncouth John Rocker is striking a relatable chord with those concerned about the city electing a Muslim socialist mayor.

Mamdani has been criticized for spreading his radicalism while riding a wave of intrigue among younger voters.

If elected, Mamdani, a self-described socialist, would hold the reins of the global financial capital in New York City.

Republicans are champing at the bit, eager to use Mamdani’s socialist policies as ammunition.

For Mamdani, a successful PR campaign has masked the intensity of his radical vision.

Born in Uganda, Mamdani moved to America at a young age and is now a longtime New Yorker, building his platform on values that sharply diverge from what many consider the traditional American way.

Meanwhile, concerned New Yorkers who reject Mamdani’s platform brace for what they fear could be a steep decline in quality of life if he wins the seat.

Rocker’s fans are standing up, saying he’s making plenty of raw sense once you get past all the controversy.

Still, controversy is nothing new for Rocker.

Years ago, he went off on New York’s diversity, adding to his history of what critics call racist, misogynist and homophobic remarks:

"Imagine having to take the 7 Train to the ballpark (Shea Stadium, former home of the Mets) looking like you’re riding through Beirut next to some kid with purple hair, next to some queer with AIDS, right next to some dude who just got out of jail for the fourth time, right next to some 20-year-old mom with four kids. It’s depressing."

He added, "The biggest thing I don't like about New York are the foreigners. You can walk an entire block in Times Square and not hear anybody speaking English. Asians and Koreans and Vietnamese and Indians and Russians and Spanish people and everything up there. How the hell did they get in this country?"

Rocker may miss the mark, but sometimes he’s the only one aiming at it.

