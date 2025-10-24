Rock Legend John Mellencamp Rips Antisemitism: 'To the Jewish Haters, F--k You'

The rock legend took a stance that is unfortunately a bit too rare these days

There's been a disturbing rise in antisemitism over the last few years on college campuses, and even in Hollywood, but it's good to know that there are still those staunchly opposed to it.

Rock legend John Mellencamp is one of them.

This past weekend, Mellencamp was a speaker at the Creative Community for Peace’s (CCFP) seventh annual Ambassadors of Peace gala.

According to Billboard, the organization aims to "promote dialogue and unity through the arts," and this year's gala honored several people, including Universal Music Enterprises president and CEO Bruce Resnikoff and actor Jerry O'Connell.

Now, over the years, Mellencamp has tended to veer into the lefty lunatic lane. Still, on the issue of antisemitism, he has broken ranks with the throngs of progressive celebrities boycotting the Israeli film industry.

"I don't know if you guys know it or not, but I'm not Jewish," Mellencamp said, which got a huge laugh.

He went on to talk about how he grew up in the small town of Seymour, Indiana, and how the idea of antisemitism wasn't something that came up much.

"The word ‘antisemitism,' we didn't know what the f--k that meant," he said. "It wasn't talked about. It was a complete foreign concept. We all have the same colored blood."

He then told a story about how, as a teenager, he had worked for a Jewish store owner and once stole a bottle of perfume to give to a girl. Days later, the shopkeeper talked to him about it and said that he didn't need to steal the perfume and could have just asked for it.

"That's when I first understood the kindness of the Jewish community," he said.

Mellencamp wrapped up with some final words to those pushing anti-Jewish hate.

"I don’t like to call it antisemitism," he said. "It’s too polite a word for what it really is. Hatred is what it really is. And I may just be a guy with a guitar and sing some songs, but I promise this to the Jewish people: I will remain a staunch ally to you guys as long as I’m on this earth.

"And to the Jewish haters, I say f--k you."