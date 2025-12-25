John Harbaugh Fires Back At Report Claiming He's "Tired" Of Lamar Jackson

The Ravens head coach pushed back hard on a Baltimore Sun column that suggested a growing rift between him and the All-Pro QB.

On Tuesday, a columnist for The Baltimore Sun claimed John Harbaugh has "become tired" of Lamar Jackson. But the Ravens head coach says that's just not true.

Harbaugh was asked Wednesday about a column from Sun writer Mike Preston that painted an ugly picture of the relationship between the longtime coach and his franchise quarterback — including a claim that Jackson has fallen asleep in team meetings.

"I don’t know where that’s coming from," Harbaugh said. "I’ve never seen that ever. That’s not something that I’ve ever witnessed, and I’m in every meeting."

Preston wrote that Harbaugh had become "tired" of the two-time NFL MVP, suggesting Jackson's habits were part of the problem.

"The breakdown of an NFL player’s body is natural, but Jackson could help himself. He doesn’t need to be up late at night playing video games or falling asleep in team meetings," Preston wrote. "He needs to train more around The Castle instead of only attending mandatory minicamps, where he disappears after one day.

"It’s clear that coach John Harbaugh has become tired of Jackson, even though he builds him up after every game. He has to, or Jackson will go into his own self-exile."

Harbaugh pushed back, making clear exactly where things stand between him and his QB1.

"Our relationship is A-plus," Harbaugh said. "So I love him. Always have, always will. And I know he’s fighting like crazy to get back."

Harbaugh also took a subtle jab at the Sun writer.

"I don’t need anybody speaking for me," he said. "Just ask me, and I’ll tell you what I think."

Rift or no rift between Harbaugh and Jackson, it’s clear something on this team isn't clicking.

After years of division titles, playoff runs and Super Bowl expectations, Baltimore is enduring one of its most disappointing seasons in recent memory. The Ravens sit at 7–8. They need to win out to have a shot at the postseason, and even then they'll require help.

That urgency ramps up this weekend when Baltimore heads to Green Bay to take on the Packers. Jackson's availability remains uncertain after he suffered a back contusion last week and missed practice.

Harbaugh said Wednesday that Jackson is "day-to-day."

"But he could play without that practice for sure," Harbaugh said. "He’s played a lot of football, won a lot of games for us. If he’s ready to go, he will go. If he can go, he will go. You can bet on that."