John Feinstein, Famous Sportswriter And Author, Passes Away At Age 69

John Feinstein, who had a lengthy career as a sportswriter and author, passed away on Thursday at the age of 69.

His body was discovered at the McLean, Virginia home of his brother, Robert Feinstein, who said he believed John passed away of natural causes.

Feinstein wrote a number of bestselling books, including "A Season on the Brink," about legendary college basketball coach Bobby Knight. The book was a unique, in-depth look inside the Indiana Hoosiers program, with Feinstein being granted nearly unprecedented access to meetings, practices, strategy discussions and even team huddles.

He was also a sports reporter for The Washington Post until 1991, and a regular guest on ESPN commentary shows. Feinstein was an AP Top 25 voter in college basketball, as well as a sports talk radio host for SiriusXM and part of Golf Channel broadcasts.

John Feinstein Leaves Big Shoes To Fill

Known for having strong opinions and a willingness to back them up, Feinstein leaves a major hole in the sports writing world all too often dominated by the loudest voice in the room, regardless of actual knowledge.

His brother Robert spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday, saying "He was very passionate about things. People either loved him or hated him – and equally strongly."

His book about Knight changed sports reporting, though the mercurial coach wasn't always pleased with how the book presented him. Feinstein frequently spoke about how important "A Season on the Brink" was for his career.

"Not once did Knight back away from the access, even during some difficult moments for his team," Feinstein once wrote. "Although he didn’t speak to me for eight years after the book’s publication — upset, of all things, with seeing profanity in the book — he eventually decided to ‘forgive’ me, and we had a distant though cordial relationship for the rest of his life."

He also wrote several other meaningful, impactful books. Including "A Good Walk Spoiled" about the game of golf, and "A Civil War," detailing the legendary rivalry between Army and Navy football.

Working up until his untimely passing, Feinstein wrote a story on Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo that published Thursday morning.

He's survived by his wife Christine, brother Robert, sister Margaret, and three children.