John Daly Enters Race For Major Golf Job He’s ‘Always Dreamed Of’

As a five-time winner on the PGA Tour and two-time major champion, John Daly has experienced some of the greatest scenarios the world of professional golf has to offer, but he never had the opportunity to represent the United States during his career.

While the 59-year-old will have to live with the fact that he's the only eligible two-time major champion to never be selected to the Ryder Cup, he'd still like to be a part of the biennial event, and sooner rather than later.

Without past ties to the Ryder Cup, it's unlikely that Daly's name is on any sort of shortlist of potential U.S. captains, but that doesn't mean he wouldn't love being a co-captain. Speaking with Hard Rock Bet, Daly explained that the 2027 Ryder Cup in Ireland seems like as good an opportunity as any to get involved.

He also endorsed Tiger Woods to be captain of the U.S. squad in Ireland, which has long been a rumor.

"I’d love to be a captain one day, but that ain’t never going to happen. But Tiger would be an unbelievable captain. I would love to be a co-captain or just be a part of it somehow," Daly shared.

"I feel like I should have been on two teams, but it just didn’t happen. I didn’t play good enough, so I didn’t get on them. But to be a part of the Ryder Cup would be something I would love to do, whether it’s a co-captain or just be a part of it.

"I’d love to see it, put my input in, and hopefully help the guys. I think it’d be an experience for me that I’ve always dreamed of doing ever since I won the PGA Championship in 1991…"Just to be a part of it and wear something with the American flag on it," he continued.

"Me, personally, I could care less about getting any gifts. I play for the flag of the United States, and I think that’s what I would put more into our team, like the European guys do."

While some would argue that Daly doesn't exactly fit the mold to be a member of the U.S. Ryder Cup team staff, you could also argue that same mold needs to be broken.

The United States has lost nine of the last 12 Ryder Cups and has not beaten the Europeans on foreign soil since 1993. It's been an unmitigated disaster for the red, white, and blue across the pond for decades, so maybe a jolt from an unorthodox patriot like Mr. Daly would bring a boost to the American team room.