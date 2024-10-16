Golfer Shares Hysterical Story About Drinking With John Daly That Involves Losing His Shirt And Shaking A Bush

John Daly is just like every other golfer in the sense that he has lost far more golf tournaments than he's won in his career, but he is unbeaten in one thing, and that's drinking.

Over the years, countless stories have been shared about Daly's abilities at the bar, and most of those stories share a common ending that includes a laugh and the two-time major winner being the last one standing.

Professional golfer Andrew Johnston, better known as ‘Beef,’ was fortunate enough to share some drinks with Daly in Turkey after the final round of the Turkish Airlines Open.

The two managed to create some memories, some drunken, very pieced-together memories.

Johnston remembers beer turning into whiskey, and then hugging a bush without his shirt on.

"He orders like two large whiskeys, he’s got a can of Coke on the side," Johnston shared on the DP World Tour podcast. "As the waiter put them down, he went, ‘Can we order two more?’ I was like, ‘Mate, they’ve just come."

"Next thing, I’m in just my pants and I’m shaking a tree and I’m jumping in the pool. I’m like, ‘He seems OK, I’m not!’ I woke up and was like, ‘What happened?’ My misses at the time was like, ‘Yeah, you stripped off to your pants and you were shaking this bush for some reason… going to jump in the pool. I said, ‘What did John do?

Johnston explained that Daly casually walked back to his hotel room in the midst of him taking off his clothes and finding a nearby bush to hug.

The old saying ‘beer before liquor, never been sicker’ doesn't appear to apply to Johnston, his version goes something like ‘beer before liquor, and I’ll go hug a nearby plant.'