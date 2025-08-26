John Cena Brings Down The House In Ireland, Then Chugs Guinness Like a Pro

WWE Superstar John Cena is making the rounds as his retirement draws to a close at the end of the year, which means that the WWE's recent stop in Ireland for SmackDown was his last trip to the Emerald Isle, and boy, did he leave a lasting impression.

Not just in the ring, but also in the pub.

Cena did a promo ahead of his match with Logan Paul this weekend at Clash in Paris, and absolutely brought the house down. He even got a little emotional when the crowd went nuts during his introduction.

Clearly, he has the respect of the Irish, but if he didn't, I think I know what would have sealed the deal for him.

Check out Cena in a pub absolutely annihilating a pint of Guinness like it was nothing.

Are you kidding me? What a performance.

As some noted in the comments, he didn't even let that trademark Guinness head settle before he threw it back.

And I'm not sure about you, but I like Guinness a lot, but would never dream of chugging it. It's just so heavy. It's the only beer that I have a temperature threshold for. If the ambient temperature starts with anything higher than a 7, this lad isn't ordering a Guinness. In that case, I go for something lighter to wash down my bangers and mash. Something like a Smithwick's or a Kilkenny.

Anything to keep whatever percentage of my ancestors who are Irish happy.

But not John Cena. I don't know that the word "sip" is even in his vocabulary after that stunning display of chuggery.

Who knows what's in store before Cena officially leaves his boots in the ring, but I sure hope we get one last chug after that.

Maybe bring in Stone Cold for the occasion.

I don't know, just spit-balling.