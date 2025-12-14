John Cena Taps Out In Shocking Final Match, 19,000 Fans Stunned

It was not the way a lot of people thought the WWE great would bow out

John Cena put a bow on a Hall of Fame professional wrestling career Saturday night in Washington, DC, and it left the entire arena with their jaws hanging wide open.

This edition of Saturday Night's Main Event took place at Capital One Arena in our nation's capital, and featured four matches that pitted a mix of current WWE superstars and stars of the future with WWE Champion Cody Rhoads taking on NXT Champion Oba Femi, Bayley taking on NXT standout Sol Ruca, and the tag-team champions AJ Styles and Dragon Lee facing the "Young OG" Je'Von Evans and TNA's Leon Slater.

But, of course, the main event was Cena's swan song.

Cena's opponent for his final match was the "Ring General" Gunther, who earned the honor after coming out on top in a 16-man tournament, defeating LA Knight in the final a little over a week ago.

It's a great match-up that brought Cena's year-plus retirement tour to an end with tons of WWE Hall of Famers and legends in the house, including Cena's first opponent, Kurt Angle, Trish Stratus, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Mark Henry.

When the man of the hour finally arrived, the roof almost blew off the place.

When the match got underway, it was just a matter of time before the crowd got treated to some John Cena classics.

And then how about this? He gave the hulking Austrian an Attitude Adjustment through the announce desk.

And another!

But the man who spent over two decades telling everyone to never give up, tapped out for the first time in his career, leaving 19,000 fans stunned.

That's not the way a lot of people thought this would pan out, but the match — as was the entire evening — was a passing of the torch from one generation of wrestlers to the next.

And while they may have been disappointed in the way the final match ended, the crowd made sure to show Cena their appreciation for his decades in the ring, as did the rest of the WWE.

I don't think it ended the way a lot of people thought it would — or wanted it to — but it was a fitting send-off after an in-ring career in a league of its own.