John Carlson Found Out About His Shock Trade To The Ducks In The Middle Of The Night

But the big question is did he get back to sleep afterward?

This year's NHL trade deadline was not the thrill-a-minute trade-stravaganza we've seen in years past.

Sure, there were some trades, but most of the huge names like Quinn Hughes and Artemi Panarin had already moved a while ago.

But that doesn't mean that there weren't still some surprises, and one of those was the Capitals dealing veteran blueliner John Carlson to the Anaheim Ducks.

Carlson was not a name that was making the rounds in trade rumors, even though he's closing in on the end of an 8-year deal. The Capitals are still in playoff contention, and Carlson still logs some serious minutes (though he has been out with an injury).

So, the deal with Anaheim was a bit of a shocker, even to Carlson to some degree, who found out after he had gone to bed and his phone kept buzzing.

"In the middle of the night is not the best way to find out some very altering news like that," Carlson said on Friday, per NHL.com. "But it’s just been a crazy day, I would say; a crazy day with my family, a crazy day, packing, getting ready, saying goodbyes."

Carlson said that, given the situation with his contract, he had a feeling this might be coming, but said the timing surprised him.

"So, it wasn't a total blindside or anything like that," he said. "Maybe the timing of the whole situation was a little wacky, but I guess that's just part of it and whatnot. But I'm excited, thrilled to be with the Ducks."

He should be.

The Ducks have been one of the surprises of the season and are sitting atop the Pacific Division (and they'd be way ahead if the NHL went to a 3-2-1-0 points system, which it should).