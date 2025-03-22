Woo Pig! John Calipari Gets The Best Of Rick Pitino; Arkansas Heads To Sweet Sixteen, While Johnnies Head Home

If you haven’t noticed over the past few decades, John Calipari has no problem playing the bad guy when it comes to wrecking a Cinderella-type story. His latest chapter came against his nemesis Rick Pitino and St. John's on Saturday in front of a raucous crowd in Providence.

Calipari and No. 10 Arkansas upset Pitino and No. 2 St. John's, 75-66.

The highly anticipated matchup between coaching giants had all the makings of a Final Four buildup, with Calipari leading Arkansas back to the Sweet Sixteen, and the magical run of the ‘Johnnies’ coming to an end after they won the Big East tournament last week.

While the entire basketball world has been infatuated with the Pitino resurrection over the past two seasons at St. John's, I think folks might've forgotten just how good John Calipari was at bringing a team together, especially with its back against the wall.

Leave it to one of the most polarizing coaches in college basketball to wreck the hearts of fans across the New York City area.

This was the 24th time that these two legendary coaches have clashed on a college basketball court, with Calipari now holding a 14-10 record over Pitino. But it was their time as head coaches of Kentucky and Louisville, respectively, that created this whole aurora surrounding their battles on the court.

Arkansas Heading For Sweet Sixteen, While St. John's Will Head Home

Both coaches paced along the sidelines on Saturday in Providence, as we watched two titans of the industry scramble to add another moment to their legacies. I'd imagine there were certainly a plethora of Kentucky and Louisville fans watching from home, hoping that the game would somehow test the college basketball gods and finish in a tie.

For all that both coaches did for their previous schools, both of their tenures came to a screeching halt. One due to a scandal, with Pitino getting axed at Louisville, and Caliapri deciding to leave Kentucky ‘on his own’ for a fresh start in Arkansas.

Now, the St. John's magical ride comes to an end at the hands of Calipari, which has to sting just a bit harder than normal. For all the craziness surrounding this season for Pitino, being sent home by Caliapri will certainly lead to him taking down a few extra glasses of Jameson's tonight in Queens, New York.

As for the Razorbacks, they are headed west to San Francisco for the Sweet Sixteen, facing either Drake or Texas Tech for a spot in the Elite Eight. I don't think many people around the country thought that this Arkansas team would be playing this far into the NCAA Tournament, but here we are.

This afternoon in Providence, it was John Calipari who bested his rival Rick Pitino. As both coaches met at center court, with the clock ticked down to zero, they were calling the hogs, while the ‘Johnnies’ will have to wonder ‘what if?' when it comes to putting a stamp on the 2024-2025 season.

Heads up, California. The Hogs are on their way.