Texas Tech Coach Stars In Awesome Video With Cheerleaders

Joey McGuire is branching out to people on social media.

The Texas Tech coach is entering his third year with the Red Raiders after going 15-11 in his first two years with the program.

With a new Big 12 landscape, expectations will be high for him to rack up some wins, and the team should be solid.

First, he needs to viral.

Joey McGuire stars in viral video.

Texas Tech cheerleader/pom squad member Brenley Herrera, who has nearly 500,000 TikTok followers, posted a video of herself and a teammate dancing with McGuire, and it's honestly hilarious.

I'm not going to say McGuire had absolutely no idea what was going on, but the vibes were certainly something to embrace.

Give it a watch below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I don't care who you are, this video is hysterical. He hits the viewers with the pistols sign and then proceeds to do absolutely nothing other than hold his arms up as the two women dance.

You simply don't have a sense of humor if you didn't at least chuckle watching this. It's exactly what you'd expect out of a boomer football coach with what is likely a limited understanding of the internet.

I imagine the conversation went something like this:

"Hey, coach you want to be in a video?"

"Sure." (Has no idea what TikTok is or why it matters).

While McGuire might not be a big TikTok star, he certainly seemed up with the right person because Herrera knows what she's doing.

Props to McGuire for at least giving it a shot and leaning into social media. I'm not sure it was smooth but it was definitely entertaining. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.