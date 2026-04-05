Joey Chestnut Annihilates Tampa Bay Buccaneers In A Cake Eating Contest

When you talk about competitive eating, there's one name that's synonymous with the sport — yes, sport — and that name is Joey Chestnut.

While he's known for his performances at the Super Bowl of competitive eating, the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, he's also capable of blowing away the competition and smashing records all year long.

All you have to do is name a time, place, kind of food, and maybe some opponents.

And if you said Saturday in Tampa at Raymond James Stadium in a cake-eating contest against four Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive linemen, prepare to get your wish.

The man they call "Jaws" housed an absolutely mind-boggling 10.5 slices of cake in just five minutes, while the four Buccaneers teamed up for 9.5.

That meant that Chestnut set a world record for chocolate cake eating.

This could be one of the most incredible gastronomic feats we've ever seen out of Chestnut, which is saying something.

If you're a mere mortal like me, one piece of chocolate cake with chocolate icing like that will make you want to curl up in a ball and fall asleep. It's just so rich, sweet, and heavy.

But Chestnut is no mere mortal.

He housed more cake than the cast of "The View" on an intern's birthday.

Unreal.

Oh, and would it be a competitive eating feat without a shout-out from the sport's most important sponsor?

Of course, we're just a few months away from the granddaddy of them all, the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Last year, Chestnut made his triumphant return after a controversial one-year hiatus over a sponsorship dispute. Upon his return, he took an unprecedented 17th mustard yellow belt, and I don't think there's any reason to bet against him getting No. 18 on the Fourth of July.