Joey Chestnut Houses Corn Before Indiana Houses Nebraska

One of the more notable early matchups on Saturday's college football slates was the undefeated Indiana Hoosiers hosting the Nebraska Cornhuskers, and so Fox's Big Noon Kickoff paid a visit to Bloomington and brought one of the state's favorite sons with them.

No, not John Mellencamp (although he was there), I am, of course, talking about the greatest competitive eater of our time — or any time for that matter — the Hoosier State's own Joey "Jaws" Chestnut.

I'm a big fan of whenever Chestnut is pitted against civilians because it shows what a generational talent he is.

I mean look at this.

I thought I had seen every single way to eat corn on the cob. The random, buckshot method. The revolving method. The method where you lay stripes like you're competing in the Thursday Night Mowing League, but eating corn.

Look at the hold Joey has on that corn. He's cradling and practically Hoover-ing the kernels off the cob.

And if that's not blowing your mind enough, he's not even using holders!

It looked like he threw down 7 or 8 cobs in 45 seconds. That'd be between 6.43 seconds and 5.625 seconds per cob.

Unbelievable, and now he has a corn-on-the-cob chain to add to his collection of mustard yellow belts.

It wasn't just corn on the cob that got housed on Saturday in Bloomington, the Cornhuskers did too.

The Hoosiers earned themselves a real statement win by just completely annihilating Nebraska, who came into the game at 5-1.

Final score: Indiana 56 - Nebraska 7.

That win put Indiana at the top of the Big Ten standings (of course, other teams still have games to play on Saturday), but that performance sure raised some eyebrows.

Not as many eyebrows as Joey Chestnut's jaw-dropping corn-eating performance, but some eyebrows for sure.