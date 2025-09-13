Joey Chestnut Downs 275 Impossible Nuggets At MLB Game, Obliterates 99-Nugget Target

They should've known he could put away more than 99...

Joey Chestnut has one of the most fascinating lives of any human being out there. He basically gets calls from places and they say, "Hey, want to come eat a whole bunch of stuff?"

Then he says, "Sure," and jets off to wherever to house enough food to feed a small family.

It's awesome.

And while Chestnut is practically synonymous with hot dogs, he can put away just about anything. This includes, as we found out at a San Francisco Giants game this week, copious amounts of vegan chicken nuggets.

First of all, if you turned your nose up at vegan or plant-based chicken nuggets, I get it, but be a little more open-minded. They're actually pretty great. You'd think they'd taste like little breaded packing peanuts, but nope; food scientists have worked their magic and now they're more-than-edible.

And "more-than-edible" is what Chestnut would've been hoping for when he showed up to Oracle Park with a challenge of eating 99 Impossible chicken nuggets in 9 innings.

You didn't misread that; only 99.

Did they know who they were inviting out? I think he needs 99 nugs as a mid-day pick-me-up. Hell, I think I could probably do that if I skipped breakfast and lunch that day.

But this is Joey Chestnut. The man has an appetite for gargantuan gastronomic feats.

He scoffs at 99 nuggets. That's why he put away over 200 during the game while surrounded by a veritable artist's palette of sauces.

Now that's a little more like it. Also, I don't think I've ever seen him eat at such a leisurely pace. He's at country club pace, and he obliterated the 99-nugget mark.

So how many faux-chicken nuggets did Chestnut bury in that stomach of his?

How does a cool 275 sound?

What a performance from the GOAT.

When you say "jump," Joey Chestnut asks how high, then goes ahead and eats a bunch more for good measure.

You love to see it.

Now, somebody get that man some Tums!