Joey Chestnut Keeps America On Top, Clobbers CFL Players In Mini Donut Eating Contest

Competitive-eating great Joey Chestnut's gastronomic exploits know no international boundaries, and he just dropped a doozy of a performance in a showdown with a couple of Canadian Football League players.

Chestnut wasn't part of this year's Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, but he will be guzzling glizzies on Labor Day against his old rival Takeru Kobayashi.

So, think of the mini donut eating contest he took part in with the CFL's Saskatchewan Roughriders as something of a tune-up for this showdown with Kobayashi next month.

Roughriders running back AJ Oullette, defensive lineman Anthony Lanier II, and offensive lineman Jermarcus Hardrick teamed up to see if they could defeat Joey "Jaws" Chestnut in a battle to see who could scarf down the most donuts.

Surely, three large football players could put away more mini donuts than one guy.

If you really think that, then you must be unfamiliar with the work of one Joey Chestnut.

The three CFLers combined to eat 98 mini donuts. That's just under 33 mini donuts per Roughrider.

But Chestnut crammed an incredible 343 mini donuts in that famous food hole of his to absolutely blow some minds in the Great White North. That's a world record, folks.

What a performance. I don't know how that's even possible that's an absurd amount of mini donuts. If I had to compete in a contest like that against my will (fine, I'd probably volunteer) I'm not sure I could even hit the average number of mini donuts for a Saskatchewan Roughrider. That seems like a lot of mini donuts.

As impressive as those feats of competitive eating were, it wasn't a good luck charm. The Roughriders lost to the 1-7 Edmonton Elks by a score of 42-31.

That might mean there will be no more mini-donut eating contests on gameday…