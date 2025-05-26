Joey Chestnut Celebrated Memorial Day With Another Popcorn-Eating Record

I hope you had a great Memorial Day with friends and family, honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our freedoms.

For some, that means cooking out with friends and family, but for Joey Chestnut — the greatest competitive eater of our time or any other — it meant another day at the office spent shattering a world record.

And what was he cramming into his food hole in copious amounts?

Popcorn.

Chestnut spent Memorial Day in Terre Haute, Ind., with hundreds of people assembling in the parking lot of the local Rural King to watch the legend at work, per local TV station WANE.

What was the record that Chestnut was shooting for? He was trying to eat more than 32 24-ounce bags of popcorn in 8 minutes.

Now, because I'm kind of an idiot, it took me a second to realize that this doesn't mean Chestnut was eating well over 32 pounds of popcorn (again, I'm a bit of a dope when it comes to numbers), but that's still a hell of a lot of popcorn even if someone gave you all day to do it, let alone 8 minutes,

But Chestnut is in the business of eating a hell of a lot of whatever it is he's supposed to be eating, which is what he did on Monday, tipping back 37 bags of popcorn, which amounts to several thousand dollars worth of popcorn if purchased from a movie theater.

"It feels great to break the record," Chestnut said. "The audience was pushing me, the popcorn was tasty, the weather was good, so many good things came together, and I was able to crush it."

I don't know how, but it seems like every single Joey Chestnut record-breaking performance impresses more than the one that came before.

The man just keeps pushing the envelope.