Penn State Hiring Nick Saban? Popular Pundit Floats Bold Idea Fans Will Love

Penn State needs a new coach after James Franklin was fired

Should Penn State take a serious run at Nick Saban?

The Nittany Lions are looking for a new head coach after firing James Franklin following the team losing to Northwestern and dropping to 3-3.

Penn State fans started to turn against Franklin a long time ago, despite the fact PSU was a final four team just last season.

The Nittany Lions now must make a home run hire that works, or they will face a brutal slide backwards.

Joel Klatt says Penn State should take a run at Nick Saban.

Joel Klatt, one of the most recognizable football pundits in America, spoke with Colin Cowherd about the situation, and floated a bold suggestion:

Give Nick Saban a call.

"If I was [PSU AD] Pat Kraft, I would start with the biggest swing possible. I know this sounds crazy, but I think the first call I would make is Nick Saban. Just make sure that's not going to happen, and then you start going down the list of the other coaches around the country," Klatt said with a tone of complete seriousness.

You can watch his full comments below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Is Joel Klatt reading my tweets and ripping off my ideas? I literally tweeted this about Wisconsin a few weeks ago.

It's damn near word-for-word!

In all seriousness, I respect the boldness of Klatt's suggestion. What is there to lose? Nick Saban won seven national titles while coaching in college. Six at Alabama and one at LSU.

He's the greatest college football coach to ever live, and I'm sure he has some gas left in the tank. Having said that, let's face reality.

Nick Saban isn't coming out of retirement for PSU or any other job.

He turns 74-years-old at the end of the month, is making a fortune on College GameDay and seems to love his life in retirement. Why would he want to take over a wounded Nittany Lions program and build it back up?

It simply doesn't make any sense, no matter how fascinating it is to discuss, debate and think about.

Who do you want to see Penn State hire? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.