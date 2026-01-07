Joel Klatt Says ESPN's College Football Playoff Partnership Is Hurting The Sport

The 2025-2026 College Football postseason has been an abject disaster for the SEC. After years of dominance and the Nick Saban dynasty, the SEC's advantages over other conferences, particularly the Big Ten, have completely evaporated.

This obvious reality culminated in the 2026 Rose Bowl game, which resulted in the Indiana Hoosiers blowing out the Alabama Crimson Tide 38-3. Indiana beating Alabama was one thing, but the dominance Indiana displayed, especially in the trenches, was impressive and indicated the gap between the two teams.

This came as a shock and surprise to SEC fans, boosters, coaches, and most importantly, their media partners. The SEC's television partner, ESPN, has served as the conference's chief public relations representative. Through the SEC Network, which is, quite frankly, remarkable, and even through its mainstream commentators like Kirk Herbstreit.

Even Paul Finebaum, who's spent years saying that other teams and conferences weren't worthy to kiss the SEC's feet, admitted that this postseason and playoff has exposed their unending sense of superiority.

The SEC having an inflated opinion of itself is one thing. But it becomes detrimental to the sport itself through its arrangement with ESPN. ESPN has a vested interest in promoting the SEC to increase ratings and revenue. ESPN also broadcasts the College Football Playoff, and its commentators have frequently used their platform to advocate for more SEC teams to make the field.

And college football analyst Joel Klatt has had enough of it.

Joel Klatt Says ESPN-CFB Partnership Is Hurting Sport

Speaking on "The Joel Klatt Show," he went off about the playoff having an exclusive broadcaster, when that same broadcaster is also incentivized to promote one conference above others.

"They chose the wrong path when it comes to the presentation of this playoff," Klatt said. "There is no playoff that should be a single television partner. It just shouldn’t. Because the presentation is important, in particular, when you’re down to this point in the sport where you’re trying to showcase games."

His suggestion would be to spread the rights out across different networks, to help alleviate some of these concerns.

"Let’s face it, it’d be better if every network was giving an A-level broadcast versus a single presenter, in particular when that single presenter has a deep relationship with just one conference within college football," he continued.

Obviously, Klatt works for Fox, which also owns OutKick. But he added that he wouldn't be in favor of Fox exclusively having the rights to the playoff either, preferring for it to be spread out.

"That’s how you know this isn’t a Fox-ESPN thing for me, because I don’t think it would be great if we at Fox solely had the College Football Playoff," he said. "That wouldn’t be good for the sport, and it’s not good the way that it is right now. It just isn’t."

Regardless of his own allegiances, his underlying point is obviously correct. The College Football Playoff selection committee watches ESPN. It is clearly influenced by ESPN, which is why 2025 Alabama was the only team to lose in its conference championship game and not drop at least one spot. And the Tide didn't just lose to Georgia, they were humiliated. It didn't matter though, because ESPN had spent the entire week saying that the result of the game couldn't matter, that punishing the loser of the SEC Championship Game was unacceptable.

ESPN's most prominent analyst, Kirk Herbstreit, even said that "It would have to get really ugly for Alabama to get punished for playing a bonus round game," ahead of the championship game. In all these discussions, the point of even playing a conference championship game, if these new rules are enforced, was never brought up.

Then the Tide lost 28-7 and had -3 rushing yards and still weren't punished. That's the power of ESPN's influence on the selection committee. Break up broadcasting rights, and you break up the monopoly of influence. You might even get some intellectual honesty in evaluations and opinions, instead of blind promotion of one conference over another. It's worth dreaming about.