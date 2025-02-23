Sixers MVP Joel Embiid Gets Sent To the Bench

Joel Embiid, the 76ers' franchise player, was benched in the fourth quarter of Saturday's loss to the Brooklyn Nets. 

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - FEBRUARY 11: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts against the Toronto Raptors in the first half at the Wells Fargo Center on February 11, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The move by head coach Nick Nurse, who admitted that the team was performing better without Embiid, prompts serious questions about the potential for Embiid's future in Philadelphia, and whether the former league MVP is phasing himself out of Philly with poor play.

"That group was just playing so well together and had good feel for the game at that point, and just wanted to let them roll with it," Nurse said on Saturday, following the buzzer-beating 105-103 win by Brooklyn.

PHILADELPHIA, PA - FEBRUARY 22:  Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers arrives to the arena before the game against the Brooklyn Nets on February 22, 2025 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)

A Nic Claxton tip-in off a missed three-pointer nabbed the win for the Nets as time expired, upsetting Philadelphia's strong second-half performance.

The Sixers gave up 40 points in the first quarter. Embiid finished going 4 of 13 from the field (14 points), adding seven rebounds and five assists. 

PHILADELPHIA, PA - FEBRUARY 22:  Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers goes up for the rebound during the game against the Brooklyn Nets on February 22, 2025 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

Philadelphia's woes don't fall all on Embiid, especially with newcomer Paul George disappointing Sixers fans into a mad frenzy.

Still, the NBA MVP voters' pick of Joel Embiid over Nikola Jokic in 2022-23 is aging like milk.

Embiid signed a three-year, $193 million extension in 2024. He declined to comment on his benching after the game.

Will Embiid and Philly stay together long-term?

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

