Joe Flacco Drops Most Relatable Press Conference Quote Ever

He's just like you and me!

Life is all about perspective and enjoying the little things.

Sometimes you don't know how special something is that seemed insignificant at the time until you have a chance to reflect on it years after the fact.

If it sounds like I'm getting philosophical, then you haven't heard Joe Flacco's press conference from earlier this week.

The 40-year-old quarterback is in his 18th season in the NFL, and with all that time comes the aforementioned perspective, which Joe Cool seems to have in spades.

This quote he dropped in his presser is sure to be the most relatable thing any guy over the age of 30 with a wife and kids will hear for the rest of the year.

Let me preface this by saying that I love both my wife and my son more than anything on this planet; I cherish the time I get to spend with both of them.

But I would be lying if I said I didn't enjoy a good old "table for one" meal at my favorite restaurant every once in a blue moon.

The only difference between myself and a guy like Flacco, however, is that I have been a fan of solo meals probably since before I could even legally drink.

Even as far back as my early days of college, I would go out of my way to sample some of the local fare in Orlando with just me, myself, and I.

Still, to this day, I can't think of anything more heavenly than a high-top in the Chili's bar with some chips and salsa and a room full of TVs on a college football Saturday.

It looks like the comments are in almost universal agreement, a rarity in these days of divisiveness online.

It's nice to see that no matter what our NFL affiliations are, we can all agree with Flacco and his sage wisdom.

And if you're hesitant or think you wouldn't enjoy a meal by yourself sometime, I implore you to give it a shot.

Grab a seat by yourself at your favorite local restaurant, order an appetizer, and do some scrolling on X or a little light reading.

I guarantee you it will feel like you've achieved Nirvana.

Do you agree with Joe? What's your favorite go-to solo spot? Let me know at austin.perry@outkick.com.