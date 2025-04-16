Joe Flacco Makes Cleveland Browns Worth Watching, Or At Least Following On Social Media

Nearly a week since the Cleveland Browns and Joe Flacco reunited on a one-year deal, I’m still riding the high.

Understand, I’m a lifelong Browns fan. A tortured fan at that. Single mothers wouldn’t trade places with Browns fans. Broke and jobless? Better than being a Cleveland fan. Left at the altar in front of your friends and family? Tough stuff. But it’s nothing like spending your time, money and sanity invested in a franchise whose colors and Sundays both routinely look like crap.

Ohhh I’ve seen some things.

The Drive. The Fumble. The Move. Dwayne Rudd. Johnny Football. The Haslams. 0-16. Deshaun freakin' Watson…

I’m in four Browns group chats. That should tell you all you need to know about both my mental health and my sex life.

All of the above is why, nearly a week later, I’m still ecstatic that the Browns finally came to their senses, even after a year apart, and reunited with 40-year-old Joe Flacco.

Hell, Ross and Rachel were on a break, and they still found a way to make things work. Who says the Dawg Pound can’t once again be Whacko for Flacco? The heart wants what the heart wants!

Joe Flacco Agreed To A One-Year Contract With The Cleveland Browns

When Flacco went 4-1 in the 2023 regular season as the Browns’ starter - after signing in late November - he gave Browns fans a front-row seat to what NFL quarterback play is supposed to look like. The kind of throws and game management fans in Kansas City and Buffalo are accustomed to on a week-by-week, year-after-year basis.

Deshaun Watson this was not. Nor was it Thad Lewis, Bailey Zappe, Cody Kessler, DeShone Kizer or Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

It was a thing of beauty.

I'm convinced Tom Brady and Brett Favre had a baby with a neckbeard, and he was birthed in Cleveland in the late fall of 2023 under the surname Flacco.

After throwing for 13 touchdowns in five regular-season games with the ’23 Browns, Flacco was named the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year. The veteran quarterback's return to Cleveland didn’t just give Browns fans a rare reason for optimism, it also gifted social media the best Browns content since Johnny Football hopped a plane to Vegas with a wig, mustache and a new name, "Billy."

And I can't get enough:

Are these Browns and their new/old 40-year-old signal caller Super Bowl bound? Probably not. But I can't wait to Flacco round and find out.

