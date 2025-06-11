Old Man Quarterback Joe Flacco Wants Adults To Stop Embarrassing Themselves On TikTok

This might make for some awkward conversations with his younger Cleveland Browns teammates, like Shedeur Sanders.

Joe Flacco is not a fan of TikTok.

The 40-year-old Cleveland Browns quarterback — now entering his 18th NFL season — doesn’t want to see your awkward attempts at trending choreography, especially if you’re old enough to know better.

"No TikTok dances," Flacco told reporters after minicamp on Wednesday. "The fact that people want to get on their phones and show people the most — like, that’s embarrassing. You’re an adult. Be an adult."

Well… this is going to make for an awkward conversation in the Browns' QB room. Rookie Shedeur Sanders has been known to perform for his nearly 900,000 TikTok followers.

And that includes some of those "embarrassing" dances.

But Grandpa Flacco isn’t trying to go viral. He’s trying to go home with his dignity.

"If you have kids and you want to have fun with them, have fun with your kids in private," he added. "That’s what I think."

Flacco’s old-school approach isn’t just about TikTok. He’s only ever logged into one social media app — Instagram — and he’s not even proud of that.

"If you told me you’re taking Instagram away, I’ve been on it. I'm too far down the road," he said. "But Twitter and all those other things? I won’t even download it on my phone. Just because I know it’s a trap."

Flacco, like this writer, is old enough to remember when Twitter (now X) first hit the scene back in the early 2000s. He was Shedeur's age back then and was a newly-drafted quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens.

"I walked into the cafeteria and somebody was like, ‘Hey, you mind if we tweet this?’ Nobody knew what that meant," he said.

Since then, the internet has evolved from casual joke-sharing to full-blown news consumption. Flacco gets it — people rely on social media to stay informed. But that doesn’t mean they should believe everything they see, especially since there are "a million different opinions."

"We live in this world now where there’s a good portion of people taking everything on there very seriously. And sometimes it’s not the case," he said. "It kind of blends your actual news source with a bunch of other stuff."

Despite his reservations, Flacco admits there’s a small part of him that wonders if he should give social media a shot.

"There’s a piece of me at times like, gosh, should I be this guy that kind of does this a little bit?" he said. "But to have a good social media, you do want to be honest and show what you do in your life. And it’s just like… that’s a job in itself."

Yeah, maybe don't worry about lip-syncing in your kitchen for likes, Joe, and just focus on being the Browns' quarterback. You might be their only hope.