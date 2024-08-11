Joe Burrow Wants To Get Hit One Time Before Regular Season Starts

Joe Burrow looked good in his preseason reps against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday.

In his first game since his season-ending wrist injury last November, the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback led the offense to a 12-play, 73-yard drive that was capped off by a Tee Higgins touchdown. Burrow completed five of his seven pass attempts, good for 51 yards.

The Bengals ultimately fell to the Bucs, 17-14.

"It was good to be back out there with the guys," Burrow said after the game. "Nice to get some reps in the game that didn’t count towards our record. Still some work to do. It’s nice to get back out there."

This is the first time the 27-year-old has seen preseason action since August 2021. Not for lack of trying, though.

Burrow has publicly stated his desire to play in the preseason over the last few years, but injuries have hindered his ability to do so. Ahead of the 2022 season, Burrow underwent an emergency appendectomy the day before Training Camp opened — forcing him to miss weeks of practice. A year later, he injured his calf in the first week of camp, sidelining him for the entire month of August.

Burrow didn't take any hits during the preseason contest, but he said he'd like to.

"Maybe once before anything," Burrow said. "Just get hit one time before getting out there for the first game."

Don't count on it. Head coach Zac Taylor has likely seen all he needed to see from his star QB. And the Bengals have to protect their $275-million investment.

Besides, there'll be plenty of opportunities for Burrow to take a beating once Cincinnati opens its regular season on Sept. 8.