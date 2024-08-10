Joe Burrow Doesn't Look Rusty At All In Return, Scores On First Preseason Drive

Joe Burrow battled injury for most of the 2023 NFL season, so it stands to reason that the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback would need a couple of drives to knock the cobwebs off and oil up anything that's a bit rusty after so much time off.

That was not the case.

The Bengals got their preseason schedule started on Saturday night at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

They wasted no time letting Burrow see some action and they put him under center on the team's opening drive.

That turned out to be a good choice as Burrow marched the Bengals down the field and capped it off with a 10-yard touchdown to Tee Higgins.

Yup. That's what we expect the Burrow-Higgins connection to look like any time of year.

Burrow exited the game after completing 5 out of 7 passes for 51 yards and that touchdown to Higgins, turning things over to Jake Browning.

If you're a Bengals fan, that's exactly what you want to see from Burrow. Yeah, I know it's the preseason, but it sure looks like a lot of what ailed him last season is doing just fine.

I don't think we should be surprised though, seeing as this has been the summer of Joe Burrow.

The guy was hitting fashion shows in Paris, then was ticking the ivories as part of rehabbing his wrist, and then he showed up at camp with a new do that made him look like at any moment he could launch into a blistering rendition of "Lose Yourself."

Like I said. Summer of Joe Burrow.

Again, it's the preseason, but it looks as though that drive should let other teams know that Burrow might be back up to speed this season a little bit faster than many of them would prefer.