Joe Burrow Channels Heath Ledger’s Joker In Halloween Costume During Injury Hiatus

Let's just all hope he didn't try to do the voice...

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow hasn't seen much action this NFL season as he works to battle back from injury.

But, with so much time on his hands now that he's not out there getting sacked, he put together a pretty damn good Halloween costume.

What did he go as?

How about Batman's greatest clown-themed adversary, the Joker?

Now, if you go to any costume party, Halloween event, or comic book convention, you're going to see a ton of Jokers. The market is saturated.

It's even worse because everyone goes with the same version of the Joker for the most part, and that's the Heath Ledger/Dark Knight version. Occasionally, someone goes rogue and opts for the more recent Joaquin Phoenix version or the Jack Nicholson version.

You never see the Jared Leto version because it sucked, and the Cesar Romero one is too old, which is a shame.

Is there anything funnier than grease paint smeared over someone's mustache?

Yeah, plenty of stuff, but it's still pretty good.

Anyway, Burrow went with the Ledger-style Joker, and, in my opinion, that means you have to do it right since it's so common.

In the end, it was a pretty solid attempt. The makeup looks good, and he's got that wild, greasy-looking green hair down, too.

The attire is nothing like what I remember from the movie, but that's a good thing. I'm sick of Heath Ledger's Jokers in his normal dark suit or his nurse costume from when he blew up the hospital. I like switching it up a little bit. Plus, that helps set you apart from the other Heath Ledger Jokers who will be in attendance.

But not a bad Halloween showing from a guy who wears orange and black all season long.

I'm sure Bengals fans would prefer to see him spending more time under center, but coming up with Halloween getups is still cool.