Joe Burrow Not A Fan Of Bengals' Schedule, Bummed About Not Having International Game

With the Cincinnati Bengals missing out on the NFL playoffs a year ago, quarterback Joe Burrow had every reason to be frustrated, but it appears some of that mindset is still lingering as the 2025 campaign is fast approaching.

Cincinnati managed to re-sign wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins while also drafting two offensive linemen in April in hopes of keeping Burrow more upright.

The quarterback's frustrations don't lie with his team's front office or any offseason decisions it has made, but instead the league itself and the schedule it handed the Bengals for 2025.

Burrow wanted to see the Bengals play internationally this season, they're not, and he doesn't mind letting the league know he's upset about that.

"To not have a stage like that is a little disappointing. I feel like I've consciously worked hard to try to grow the game internationally over the last 18 months or so," Burrow said. "Hopefully, at some point in my career, we can go over there."

Burrow has traveled a good bit to Europe in past offseasons and also signed on to be a part of Peyton Manning's ‘Quarterback’ docuseries, which will likely grow the game internationally once released.

The Bengals will have a huge stage playing one of three games on Thanksgiving, but with that contest coming on the road against the Baltimore Ravens, Burrow isn't particularly looking forward to that trip.

"Playing in Baltimore for the fourth straight year in primetime isn’t ideal," Burrow added. "Maybe we can get one of those in Cincinnati. Please."

The Bengals lost to the Ravens by a combined four points in their two contests a year ago, with Burrow throwing for a combined 820 yards and nine touchdowns.