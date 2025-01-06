JJ Watt Claps Back At 'Loser' Titans Fan Over Oilers Throwback Uniforms

If you come for JJ Watt, you best not miss.

On Sunday, the Houston Texans legend shut down a Tennessee Titans fan who tried to pick a fight with him about ownership of the iconic throwback Oilers uniforms.

A quick history lesson, in case you're not aware: Once upon a time, the Titans were the Houston Oilers. When they packed up and moved to Nashville after the 1996 season, they took the Oilers uniforms and trademarks with them. So it's the Titans franchise that owns those "throwback" logos, not the Texans, who joined the league as an expansion team in 2002.

But because many Texans fans used to be fans of the Oilers, they still feel a connection to the name and to the uniforms. Many people believe the Columbia blue oil derricks should have stayed with the city of Houston.

Watt is one of these people. Over the years, the future Hall of Famer has been vocal in his opinion that the Titans should not have the right to wear the Oilers uniforms as their throwback alternates.

So when Tennessee paraded onto the field wearing those throwbacks during Sunday's season finale against the Texans, a Titans fan named Michael Erdman decided to start a fight with Watt on X.

"Jj watt needs to stop b*tching about the TENNESSEE TITANS throw back jerseys," Erdman eloquently wrote. "Sh*t lives rent free in that losers head."

After the game, which Houston won 23-14, Watt clapped back at the hater.

"You’re 0-2 while wearing them against the Texans," he wrote. "I would beg to differ that makes you the loser…"

Watt has a point.

The Titans chose to wear the Oilers throwbacks on Texans week for a reason. But if you're going to troll like that, you'd better back it up.