JJ Watt Crushes 9-9-9 Challenge At Brewers Game, Makes It Look Easy

The NFL legend might need to consider a career in competitive eating.

JJ Watt was an absolute force on the football field. But what he did at the Milwaukee Brewers game Friday might be his most impressive feat yet.

The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year completed the "9-9-9 Challenge." But he didn't just complete it. He obliterated it.

In case you're unfamiliar, this challenge entails drinking nine beers and eating nine hot dogs over the course of nine innings. It's simple, but it's not easy, and it's not for the weak. Especially since the only rewards for finishing the challenge include bragging rights and severe gastrointestinal distress.

Many of the poor souls who attempt the 9-9-9 Challenge end up hitting a wall and tapping out — or worse, vomiting all over whoever's unfortunate enough to be seated next to them.

Nevertheless, Watt took on the challenge. And he made it look like child's play. By the end of the first inning, he'd already taken down three glizzys and three ice cold Miller Lites. Miller Lite was a good choice here, by the way. Anything heavier would have a normal person fighting for his life after chugging three in one inning.

Through three innings, the Houston Texans legend had already hit seven and seven.

After that, it was just a casual day at the ballpark. With only 5.5 innings played, Watt had already concluded the 9-9-9 Challenge. And he even felt good enough to talk to the camera and take pictures for fans sitting in front of his suite.

Unfortunately for Milwaukee, JJ Watt's performance was much more impressive than that of the Brewers, who fell to the Miami Marlins 5-1 on Friday (and followed that up with a 7-4 loss Saturday).

The game's outcome didn't seem to faze Watt, though. He was too busy celebrating his own accomplishment at Wisconsin's favorite fast food chain, Culver's, where he capped off the day with a Butterburger, a side of cheese curds and custard topped with cherries and pecans.

What a freak.