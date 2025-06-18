JJ Spaun Plans On Sending Viktor Hovland A Present After Getting A Read On His U.S. Open Winning Putt

Viktor Hovland gave JJ Spaun an incredible gift before Spaun went on to make a lengthy birdie putt on the 72nd hole to win the U.S. Open at Oakmont, and now the American is going to return the favor to the young man from Norway.

Spaun had to two-putt from 64 feet on the final hole to become a major champion, but only needed one as he managed to drain the long birdie try to win the championship by two shots. It just so happened that Hovland hit his approach shot into the green just inches away from where Spaun was putting from, and with Hovland hitting his putt first, Spaun was able to see exactly what the putt did on the green.

It's quite the luxury to have in the most pressure-packed situation of your career, and Spaun certainly recognized it after the fact.

During a guest appearance on ‘The Dan Patrick Show,’ Spaun talked about how great a bonus it was to see Hovland hit his putt first while explaining a nice bottle of wine is headed the 27-year-old's way.

I’ve gotta give him a nice bottle of wine or something—whatever he wants," Spaun told Patrick. "That was a nice teach, and I think that is just one of the things that has to go your way to win not only a championship but a major championship, and I’m just happy to have capitalized on that little advantage."

While Hovland had to be gutted that he came up just a bit short at Oakmont, finishing solo third, he gave Spaun his props after having a front-row seat to the fireworks on the final green.

Spaun entered the week without a single Top 20 finish in his eight career major championship starts, but put together the most impressive four-day stretch there was at Oakmont and left the historic club a major champion and $4.3 million richer.