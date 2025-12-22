Jimmy Butler to Warriors Fans: Skip the All-Star Votes and Fund My Vacation

Warriors star Jimmy Butler has made it clear: he has no interest in the 2026 NBA All-Star Game. And he's not the only one.

The Golden State Warriors recently posted an Instagram video encouraging fans to vote for Butler, who is averaging 19.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists in his first full season with the team.

Butler did not mince words in the comments, making it obvious that he would rather be anywhere else than the Intuit Dome come February.

Butler commented on the Warriors' page: "Don’t vote for me guys. Instead somebody create a GoFundMe to send me to Barbados. Thanks in advance. GO WARRIORS."

It's a tell-tale of a bigger issue for the league: stars aren't interested in these low-stakes exhibition events. And if the stars are not interested, the fans will not be tuning in.

The All-Star Game itself has struggled to maintain its competitive edge in recent years.

In response to declining intensity and viewer interest, the league is pivoting to a "U.S. vs. World" round-robin format for 2026.

The new format features three eight-man teams competing in a tournament-style format to inject national pride and rivalry into the event … essentially ripping off the NHL's 4 Nations Face-Off.

Even with these structural changes, player enthusiasm stands as the main hurdle for the NBA.

Warriors fans should grant the wish: Give Jimmy his vacation … let Pat Spencer get his curtain call instead.

