Jimbo Fisher Is Tired Of Counting Money From His Historic Buyout, Is Ready To Return To College Coaching

Jimbo Fisher is being straightforward about his desire to return to college coaching, and it may be the greatest representation of retirement being overrated.

Texas A&M fired Fisher during the 2023 season, and the Aggies were on the hook to buy out the remainder of his contract for a record-breaking $77.5 million. In other words, Fisher is being paid a sum of money not to coach football that will set up his grandchildren's grandchildren, but he's still got the itch to return to the sideline.

Fisher, who posted a 45-25 record during his six seasons at A&M, recently joined the ‘Trials to Triumph’ podcast and essentially read out his resume while expressing his desire to get back into coaching.

"I'm 59, in great shape and healthy," Fisher said. "I've had success everywhere we've ever been. The end at Texas A&M, it's unfortunate, but we also had the highest-ranked team they ever had there in 2020," Fisher said in part.

"I've won 72 percent of my games, won 80 percent of my playoff games," Fisher continued. "I've been fortunate to win a national championship as a head coach and assistant. I miss the relationships with players. I would be very interested in still doing it. I still think I've got a lot to give. I'd like to get back out there."

It doesn't feel as if Fisher has won 72% of his games, given how poorly things ended at both Florida State and Texas A&M, but that's an impressive winning percentage no matter how you look at it. Well, unless you compare it to Nick Saban's winning percentage of 87% during his 230 games as the head coach at Alabama.

As for where Fisher could potentially land for another head coaching gig, it's nearly impossible to even begin to predict. It's no secret that he doesn't need to carry the biggest salary in the world, which means a Power Five team could come calling with a discounted contract in mind, but then again, Fisher may not allow himself to coach without being paid as one of the top play callers in the game.

It's also nearly impossible to imagine Fisher manning a non-Power Four sideline. The coaching carousel will spin sooner rather than later, and it's safe to assume Fisher's name will be riding along in some capacity.