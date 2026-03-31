Jim Nantz Enrages LIV Golf Fans With Honest Statement About Bryson DeChambeau Ahead Of Masters

Jim Nantz very well may be the most beloved broadcaster in sports. It's not often you hear any criticism about the legendary talker – especially when the discussion involves the Masters – but Nantz is taking a bit of heat online at the moment for making an honest statement about Bryson DeChambeau.

Nantz, who has called every Masters since 1989, was asked during CBS' pre-Masters media call this week to offer up a couple of players he'd consider placing a wager on to put on the green jacket come Sunday evening in Augusta.

Nothing about the two names he shared was shocking by any means, both are at the top of the odds board, but he did make an admission that has gotten under the skin of LIV Golf fans across social media.

"I think if you had to pick one guy, [Scottie Scheffler] would be the guy, and probably right behind him would be Bryson. Just given his recent track record," Nantz began.

"I have to confess, I have not seen Bryson hit a single shot this year. I have not seen him, so for me to say what his form looks like, all I can go off is the YouTube videos I’ve watched with my son.

"That’s all I’ve seen. Busy doing our own coverage, so I haven’t seen him play. But I know his desire to win there. I know Bryson quite well through the years, and it wouldn't surprise me at all to see him in a Green Jacket one day."

Nantz is the lead golf analyst for CBS and is paid to talk about and closely cover the PGA Tour, not pay attention to what is happening with LIV Golf, but those facts didn't stop some fans for going after him.

It's worth noting that Nantz made these comments on March 30, a full 10 days before the first round of the 2026 Masters will begin. He has plenty of time to catch up on LIV Golf highlights, and he'll certainly be made aware that DeChambeau has already won two LIV events in 2026.

Nantz immediately circling DeChambeau's name as a guy he thinks may win this year's Masters despite having not seen him hit a singular shot this year is a serious vote of confidence, but it's clear not everyone took it that way.