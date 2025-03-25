Jim Nantz Details Moment Of Prayer He Has At Augusta National Ahead Of The Masters

When you think of the Masters, the first thing that comes to most people's minds is Augusta National itself. Next may be a specific moment from a previous final round you remember as if it was yesterday, but you don't have to go far down the list before Jim Nantz and his ‘hello friends’ welcome pops into your head.

Nantz has been on the call for the Masters since 1986 and has become synonymous with the year's first major championship. The amount of memorable calls he's made from the booth at Augusta National is legitimately infinite, and he only hopes to add to that number as he has been on record stating that he wants to call the tournament until 2036, which would be his 51st Masters and the 100th playing of the tournament.

Despite the fact that Nantz is getting set to call his 40th Masters in April, the mystique and aura of Augusta National have not been lost on him.

In a recent chat with Bunkered magazine, the 65-year-old shared the details of one of his personal traditions the Wednesday before the opening round of the tournament.

"On Wednesday every year, as the Par-3 Tournament is taking place, the big course is going through its final prep," Nantz said. "As the last players are finishing up their practice at 17 or 18, down at Amen Corner, there are a few folks that are still kind of mingling about and taking pictures.

I go off to the side, park a golf cart down there, and duck under the ropes. Thankfully, I’ve got a credential that allows me to do that. I walk down to the creek fronting the green, walk across the bridge, and I allow myself a quiet moment of reflection.

It’s a spiritual thing, more than anything. It’s a moment of prayer and introspection, and I just give thanks for the gift of being here.

I’ve never taken it for granted that I have a chance to do exactly what I wanted to do as a young boy. So it’s a moment of thanks and gratitude and prayer."

Perhaps never taking it for granted is what helps make each of Nantz's weekend broadcasts from Augusta National so special year after year.