Jim Nantz Declares Lions-Bills Winner Replaces Cowboys As 'America's Team'

Longtime CBS Sports play-by-play man Jim Nantz isn't known for being a "hot take" artist, but he fired off a doozy on Sunday morning anyway. Nantz declared that the winner of Sunday's game between the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions should replace the Dallas Cowboys as "America's Team."

Why? Well, in Nantz' mind, "that team down in Texas, they've carried that mantel long enough without production."

Shots fired! Also, pretty funny that Nantz' reasoning is that the Cowboys haven't been successful in too long. Yet, he wants to replace them with either the … Bills or Lions?

He does realize that neither the Bills nor the Lions have EVER won the Super Bowl, right?

Though, Nantz also said he thought these teams would meet in the Super Bowl in a couple of months, so I guess he assumes one of them will be the NFL Champion at the end of the season.

Now, of course, Nantz is playing up to the crowd, which is understandable. Clearly, the Lions fans are on board. If they win on Sunday, of course.

And I'm certainly not here to argue against replacing the Dallas Cowboys as "America's Team." Who decides that, anyway?

It does feel like both the Bills and the Lions have a lot of NFL fans pulling for them, thanks to their combined lack of Super Bowl wins and the entertainment value that both teams bring to the league.

As one might imagine, social media reacted calmly and rationally to Jim Nantz' declaration.

While you might think Cowboys fans hopped on social media to trash Nantz, that wasn't really the case. No, the fan base he angered most was actually Kansas City Chiefs fans.

You see, Chiefs fans believe that they are the true "America's Team."

I don't think the winner of a Week 15 game between the Bills and Lions can be declared "America's Team," but I don't think the Chiefs are even in the running.

And it does appear that people are tired of the Cowboys.

Screw it, Nantz is right. The winner of Bills-Lions is officially "America's Team." As long as it's the Bills.

I HAVE SPOKEN.