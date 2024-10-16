Jim Harbaugh Said His Heart Would Need To Fully Stop For Him To Give Up Coaching This Season

Football fan, this is a question for you: How can one not love the Chargers edition of Jim Harbaugh? Leave all that Connor Stalions nonsense behind and embrace the living, breathing game of football, whose first name is "Jim" and last name "Harbaugh."

READ: Jim Harbaugh Left Chargers Sideline With Illness, Returned To Coach Team Against Broncos

JH will stop at nothing to be on the sideline for his team, as evidenced by Sunday's game when the coach briefly left due to an irregularly high heartbeat.

On Tuesday, at the Chargers' training facility in El Segundo, Harbaugh gave an update on his condition, and his response was full of the idiosyncratic behaviors that make the coach great.

"I talked to the cardiologist before I came in here," Harbaugh told the media.

On Monday, Harbaugh relayed that he was receiving treatment for his heart irregularities, which included wearing a heart monitor.

"'The heart of an athlete' was a direct quote from the cardiologist. ... I think he used the word 'incredible.' That my stamina was 'incredible.' And my heart got stronger as it got more stressed. Back in rhythm; hopefully that sticks. Got the monitor on so good news. I took that as a compliment."

WATCH:

As to whether he'd step away to deal with the heart condition, the answer was exactly what you'd expect from the eccentric coach.

"It would take my heart stopping for me not to be out there on the sideline," Harbaugh added Monday.

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com