Jim Harbaugh Left Chargers Sideline With Illness, Returned To Coach Team Against Broncos

There's a developing story in Denver as Los Angeles Chargers head coach John Harbaugh entered the blue medical tent with team trainers prior to kickoff against the Broncos.

Harbaugh spent a few minutes in the tent, but was eventually escorted back to the locker room with trainers, meaning the team started the game without its head coach on the sideline.

The CBS broadcast later reported that Harbaugh had an "illness" and spent several minutes inside the team's locker room at Mile High Stadium.

It appears that the sickness came on quickly, as Harbaugh was on the field with the team prior to the game and even warmed up with Chargers quarterbacks, catching passes from backup Easton Stick.

Not having their head coach didn't seem to affect the Chargers defense, which intercepted Broncos' rookie quarterback Bo Nix on the first drive and eventually kicked a field goal to take a 3-0 lead.

What was interesting, though, is that the Chargers ended up with a fourth-and-goal from the Broncos' 1-yard line.

The decision to kick a field goal or go for the touchdown obviously falls on the head coach. But with Harbaugh in the locker room, he couldn't make the call.

Instead, that choice went to Jesse Minter, the team's defensive coordinator, who stepped in as acting head coach in place of Harbaugh.

Minter elected to kick the field goal rather than try to score a touchdown.

The team's other main assistant coach is offensive coordinator Greg Roman. Roman, though, sits in the coaches box at the top of the stadium during games and isn't on the sidelines. Thus, Minter made the most sense to act as head coach in Harbaugh's stead.

Fortunately for the Chargers, they didn't have to spend too much time without their head man, as Harbaugh returned to the sideline during the first quarter.