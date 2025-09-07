Jets' Season Begins With Man Getting Stuck On Top Of American Flag At MetLife Stadium, Because of Course

Aside from disappointment, embarrassing moments, and losses, you never know what you're going to get with the New York Jets, and those traditions appear to be very much intact to begin the 2025 NFL season.

Before the Jets officially started yet another era with a new quarterback in Justin Fields, the franchise honored the greatest country the world has ever seen with an American flag that stretched the entire length of the field. With a 100-yard flag, there is a decent chance that something may go wrong, and well, it did on Sunday afternoon.

Somehow, as the hundred-plus people kept the flag off the turf, a man found himself on top of the flag. Given the sheer size of the thing, he was trapped, with the only way off being a very long crawl across the red and white stripes in front of 80,000 fans looking on.

Being trapped on top of a giant flag inside an NFL stadium is certainly a new nightmare unlocked.

While the Jets have endured every bad omen imaginable over the years, this one shouldn't have too big an impact on the team that hasn't played in a playoff game since 2011, but it also can't help their cause.

The Jets managed to put up points on each of their first two possessions of their game on Sunday afternoon against the Pittsburgh Steelers. If they're able to start the year 1-0, maybe the poor guy who got stuck on top of the flag deserves a game ball.