Jets Coach Aaron Glenn Reportedly Screamed At Team So Loud He Could Be Heard Through The Walls In Miami

Aaron Glenn has had it with his New York Jets team

New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn appears to have reached his boiling point, and who can blame him?

The Jets fell to 0-4 on the season after their 27-21 loss against the Dolphins in Miami on Monday night, and while three of New York's losses have been one-score affairs, entering October without a win is a cause for both concern and frustration.

For Glenn, his team falling to 0-4 was enough for him to apparently scream so loudly at his players inside the locker room that reporters could hear him through the walls of Hard Rock Stadium on Monday night.

Multiple reporters waiting in Miami's press room claimed that they could hear Glenn screaming from the other room.

While there is plenty for Glenn, the Jets as a whole, and the team's fanbase to be frustrated about, Monday's final box score certainly had to raise eyebrows.

The Jets out-gained the Dolphins 404-300 in total yards, picked up four more first downs, and rushed for 197 yards, but still found a way to lose by a touchdown. Thirteen penalties for 101 yards and three lost fumbles will do that to a team, however.

If - and it's a big if - the Jets can clean things up and hold onto the football, they could get back to some form of relevance over the next handful of weeks. Over the next four weeks, New York will play the Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos (in London), Carolina Panthers, and the Joe Burrow-less Cincinnati Bengals.

A loss at home to the Cowboys on Sunday afternoon, and things quickly go from bad to worse, if you can believe that's possible with the Jets franchise.