Tennis Star Jessica Pegula Wants Nothing To Do With The Standard Wimbledon Hotel

Wimbledon is currently underway but if you think you're going to catch the No. 3 ranked player in the world, Jessica Pegula, anywhere near the standard player's hotel for the tournament, you're mistaken.

And it's not just because her family owns the Buffalo Bills and the Buffalo Sabres.

In a recent interview with Tennis.com, Pegula was talking about how, as a tennis player, her life is spent in two places: on the court and in a hotel.

"Oh my gosh, being away from everyone else is a massive thing for me," she said in the interview. "I think that’s what maybe sparked this, as well. I just felt like, ‘I can’t do [player hotels] anymore!’"

What could be so bad about staying in a hotel full of fellow tennis players? If it's anything like staying in a hotel during any kind of travel sports tournament, there are usually pizza parties, which are great.

"When you’re staying at a tournament hotel, I feel like it’s so mentally draining," Pegula said. "It’s not like anyone is a problem. But if you were going to work with someone, you wouldn’t necessarily want to eat breakfast with them, practice with them, be in the gym, have lunch, go to the locker room and the physio room with them, and then see them in all the elevators and the hallways.

"I don’t think people realize that shouldn’t happen, not with the people you’re working and competing with every single week. We play pretty much every week together, and so, all of that together, you’re ready to lose it!"

Alright, that makes a ton of sense. If you're playing through a tournament as long as Wimbledon, the last thing you want when you go back to the hotel to chill at night is a little "inter-office" drama.