Jerseys From LeBron James, Bronny's First NBA Game Together Auctioned at Ridiculous Price, With Major Caveat

LeBron James and his son, Bronny, made their father-son debut in the NBA on Oct. 22.

And the game-worn jerseys from that 'historic' game finally sold, albeit at a ridiculous price.

Auction house Sotheby's listed LeBron and Bronny's jerseys for auction, starting at $70K.

Since then, the price of the jerseys has ballooned, and the pair has been sold for $102K. The set sold at a price lower than expected because of a major caveat.

As relayed by TMZ Sports, Sotheby's announced that the prices for the pair of jerseys fell below projected totals because of a lack of authentication for Bronny James' jersey.

LeBron's jersey from that opening-day game against the Minnesota Timberwolves was authenticated.

"Sotheby's attributes this Bronny jersey to the second half of the 2024-2025 Kia NBA Tip-Off game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

However, due to a lack of media of Bronny without a warm-up jacket on, it is not possible to photomatch. 2024-2025 Kia NBA Tip-Off was Bronny's 'Rookie Debut' game. 'First Game 2D Half 10/22' is handwritten on the jock tag."

The jerseys could have also sold at a higher price if Bronny was, you know, a good player … Lakers coach JJ Redick signed off on Bronny joining the Lakers' opening day roster despite Bronny's shortcomings during the summer league.

Some fans found LeBron and Bronny's on-court scene at Crypto.com Arena too manufactured.

