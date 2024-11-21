LeBron James, Bronny's Season Opener Jerseys Up For Bid At Insane Price

Are you willing to spend $70,000 on a pair of NBA jerseys worn by LeBron James and Bronny?

Auction house Sotheby's debuted spankin' new sports memorabilia, featuring jerseys worn by LeBron and Bronny James during their season-opening game with the Lakers on October 22.

This game was the first time in NBA history that a father and son duo played together. LBJ and Bronny's jerseys are currently available for bidding, starting at 70K to acquire both.

(Too high? Too low? Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com)

TMZ noted that Bronny's jersey is not fully authenticated, perhaps giving collectors cold feet about paying more than $70,000 for the pair of jerseys that represent a historic moment in basketball.

Lakers coach JJ Redick signed off on Bronny joining the Lakers' opening day roster despite Bronny's shortcomings during the summer league.

Some fans found LeBron and Bronny's on-court scene at Crypto.com Arena too manufactured, acknowledging the elephant in the room: Bronny is not that good.

The Lakers' second-round pick scored zero points and one rebound in three minutes during the season opener.

Even LeBron's most loyal following is calling balls and strikes when it comes to Bronny's raw development.

Commentator Skip Bayless admitted that Bronny does not resemble an NBA-caliber player when he's on the court.

"I'm sorry but I just can't help but saying this right now... I'm just not seeing LeBron James Jr. as an NBA player, now or maybe ever," Bayless said.

"I made the case that he was born to play alongside his father because he's a completely unselfish three and D complimentary player. Bronny is just what LeBron needs in his backcourt with the Lakers.

"The truth is, I saw only one great flash from Bronny. That was in the fourth quarter of the McDonald's All Star Game."

The Lakers won their home opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves, 110-103.

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela