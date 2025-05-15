Jerry Seinfeld Laughs Right In Idiot Pro-Palestine Protester's Dumb Face

We live in the golden age of moronic protesters sticking their phones in celebrity's faces and shouting their nonsense at them in hopes of getting a response, and comedy legend Jerry Seinfeld has demonstrated how you handle these drooling idiots.

Alec Baldwin, you may want to take notes on this…

In the video that has been making the rounds, Seinfeld appears to be leaving a Knicks game when some total doofus who I guarantee blew her parents' money on a gender studies degree shoved the phone her parents pay for right in Seinfeld's face and started yelling the same nonsensical "Free Palestine" platitudes that we've all pretty much tuned out by this point.

Now, I'm not sure if you're aware of this, but Jerry Seinfeld is Jewish. He has also been very outspoken in his support of Israel amid the ongoing war.

So, I find it hard to believe that this dummy just happened upon Seinfeld and started word-vomiting at him. She hoped that she could get him wound up so that he'd lash out at her.

But what this imbecile didn't realize is that she was trying this on a comedy legend who is a thousand times smarter than she is, and Seinfeld did the best possible thing: he laughed in the pea-brained idiot's face.

That's gold, Jerry…

I think Seinfeld may have just found these Pro-Hamas dolts' kryptonite, and that is being laughed at.

They so desperately want to be seen as interesting, they so desperately want to be somebody, when in reality they're nobodies, who have nothing better to do than serve as useful idiots for a terrorist organization while wasting mom and dad's money on useless degrees and nose piercings.

They deserve to be laughed at and deserve to be mocked.

So, good on the great Jerry Seinfeld for showing everyone else how it's done.